Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 87,302 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of Biogen worth $77,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.8% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $219.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.35 and its 200 day moving average is $281.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.75.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

