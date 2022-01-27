Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 533.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,480 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.41% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $90,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 181,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $8,748,355.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

