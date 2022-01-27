Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 2,263,181 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263,181 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.60% of NortonLifeLock worth $88,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

