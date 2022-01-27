Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 35,600 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,070,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.50% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $77,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,072.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 687.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

