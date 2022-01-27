Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 35,600 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,070,401 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 3.50% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $77,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 338,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $391,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANF opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.70. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANF. B. Riley raised their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

