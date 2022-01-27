Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Artemis Strategic Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

ARTE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 235,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,195. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

