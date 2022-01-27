Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AJG traded down $3.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.33. 1,638,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.74. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.29 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.94.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.