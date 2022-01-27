Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.65

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.65 and traded as high as C$12.15. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit shares last traded at C$11.95, with a volume of 474,202 shares traded.

AX.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.65.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

