Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Arvinas worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 6.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arvinas by 2,458.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 33,042 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Arvinas by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arvinas by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.93. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.03.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,373,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,617 shares of company stock worth $40,181,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

