Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,600 shares, an increase of 6,827.8% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AABB remained flat at $$0.11 on Thursday. 6,459,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,002,250. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.
About Asia Broadband
