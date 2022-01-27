Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) Short Interest Update

Asia Broadband, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,341,600 shares, an increase of 6,827.8% from the December 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,398,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AABB remained flat at $$0.11 on Thursday. 6,459,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,002,250. Asia Broadband has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Get Asia Broadband alerts:

About Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband, Inc operates as a resource company. It focuses on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc Asia Broadband was founded on January 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

See Also: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Asia Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.