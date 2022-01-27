Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Holdings Cut by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,485,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,453,596 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.22% of Aspen Technology worth $182,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after acquiring an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 38.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,808,000 after buying an additional 286,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $144.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

