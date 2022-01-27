Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Aspen Technology updated its FY22 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.23-5.39 EPS.

Shares of AZPN traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.51. 7,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,323. Aspen Technology has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.43 and its 200 day moving average is $143.91.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.57.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

