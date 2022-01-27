ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in January

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 85.5% from the December 31st total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ASAZY stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 310,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,880. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.13. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASAZY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.