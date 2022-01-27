Assetmark Inc. Has $38.18 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $38,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.57 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

