Assetmark Inc. Has $47.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Dover worth $47,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Dover by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 206,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after acquiring an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dover by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 75,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $169.92 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.