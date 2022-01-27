Assetmark Inc. Has $71.10 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,306,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,707 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $71,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 412.1% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.7% in the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 6,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Erste Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

CSCO opened at $55.33 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $233.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.