Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Danaher by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,435,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.07.

Danaher stock opened at $266.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.55. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $190.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.