Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($39.13) to GBX 2,700 ($36.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.07. The stock had a trading volume of 47,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,700. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

