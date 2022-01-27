Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.50

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.50 and last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 1746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.92.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $247,321.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,000 shares of company stock worth $54,820 and sold 47,216 shares worth $1,312,731. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Further Reading: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.