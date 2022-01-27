Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.54% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.
Shares of ASTR opened at $4.65 on Thursday. Astra Space has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
