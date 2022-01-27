AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 193,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,192,765 shares.The stock last traded at $58.95 and had previously closed at $57.12.
AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
