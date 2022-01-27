AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 193,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 5,192,765 shares.The stock last traded at $58.95 and had previously closed at $57.12.

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 92.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after purchasing an additional 759,134 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,480,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,321 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

