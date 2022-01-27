ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,700 shares, a growth of 10,133.3% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 631,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AACG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a negative return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ATA Creativity Global by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company, which focuses on provision of quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students’ creativity. It offers a range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.