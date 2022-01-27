ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 122100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$17.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

ATAC Resources Company Profile (CVE:ATC)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project consisting of 8,739 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

