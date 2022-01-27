Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRA. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of ATRA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.79. The stock had a trading volume of 20,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,357. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $82,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

