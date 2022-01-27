ATB Capital Boosts Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.50

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at ATB Capital to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EFX. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.36.

TSE EFX traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.74. 101,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,646. The firm has a market cap of C$604.44 million and a PE ratio of 12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.25.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

