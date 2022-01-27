ATC Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 27th. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $147,657.90 and approximately $5.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00291196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009646 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000992 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.