ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.88

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and traded as high as $33.52. ATCO shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 21,066 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACLLF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

