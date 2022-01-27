Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the December 31st total of 47,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:SWET traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 124,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,284. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73. Athlon Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWET. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the third quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Athlon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

