ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ATIP opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $439,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $40,156,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

