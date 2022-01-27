Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the December 31st total of 492,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 179,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ACAH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 104,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,846. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $145,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.