Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.56 million.

TEAM stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $290.89. 3,018,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,915. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $198.80 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.65, a PEG ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.26 and its 200 day moving average is $364.75.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $434.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.