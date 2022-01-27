Atotech (NYSE:ATC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 53,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 617,302 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $24.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Atotech by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the third quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Atotech in the second quarter worth about $513,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atotech (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

