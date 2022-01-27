Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) PT Lowered to €3.80

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th.

AIOSF stock remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $4.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

