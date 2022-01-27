Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATVDY)

ATRESMEDIA Corp. de Medios de Comunicación SA engages in the provision of broadcast media services. It operates through the following segments: Audio Visual and Radio,. The company was founded on June 7, 1988 and is headquartered in San Sebastián de los Reyes, Spain.

