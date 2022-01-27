Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

Shares of AIOSF remained flat at $$3.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

AIOSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.80 ($7.73) to €6.60 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €4.20 ($4.77) to €3.80 ($4.32) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.