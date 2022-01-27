Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Auckland International Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) shares dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.76 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Auckland International Airport Ltd. engages in the provision of airport facilities and supporting infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautical, Retail and Property. The Aeronautical segment includes services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers and cargo and provides utility services that support the airport.

