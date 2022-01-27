Audius Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.76 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00002313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $445.77 million and $13.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Audius alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00103776 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,072,692,308 coins and its circulating supply is 515,745,635 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official website for Audius is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Audius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Audius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.