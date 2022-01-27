Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.75. The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 28800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The firm has a market cap of C$76.82 million and a PE ratio of -7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 46.66, a current ratio of 46.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.53.

About Augusta Gold (TSE:G)

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land.

