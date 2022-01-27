Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.75

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 111248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Lost Cities Â- Cutucu project covering an area of approximately 208,000 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

