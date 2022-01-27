Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 141665 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.98 million and a PE ratio of -85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39.

In other news, Director Kevin Cameron Drover purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$25,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,199,006 shares in the company, valued at C$401,667.01.

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

