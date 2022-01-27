Aurora 1-Day Volume Tops $3.44 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a market cap of $14.53 million and $3.44 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aurora alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00249177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00041421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aurora

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.