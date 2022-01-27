Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 4.6%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR)’s share price fell 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.35 and last traded at $4.35. 12,636 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,344,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.62.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Innovation stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,900,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.33% of Aurora Innovation at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

