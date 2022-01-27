Auto One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.15 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last week, Auto has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $411.26 or 0.01100506 BTC on major exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $21.80 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

