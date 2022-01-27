Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Brokerages expect that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will announce sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Autodesk reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

Autodesk stock opened at $233.28 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $229.62 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 925,700 shares of the software company’s stock worth $260,298,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

