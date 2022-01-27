Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Autodesk stock opened at $233.28 on Thursday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $229.62 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock worth $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,644,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,730,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,548,556,000 after acquiring an additional 975,042 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $233,355,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

