Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $229.12

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $229.12 and last traded at $229.54, with a volume of 33312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $233.28.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.93.

The company has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.30.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Autodesk by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 97.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,597,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after buying an additional 56,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,431 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

