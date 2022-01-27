Automata Network (ATA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.55 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $67.18 million and $5.55 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049273 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.90 or 0.06518355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,306.16 or 0.99829482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00051183 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.