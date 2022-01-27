Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Short Interest Update

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF remained flat at $$165.87 during trading on Thursday. Autoneum has a 1 year low of $165.87 and a 1 year high of $165.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.72.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autoneum in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

