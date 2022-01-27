Avalanche Reaches Market Cap of $16.10 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $16.10 billion and approximately $1.07 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $65.73 or 0.00178796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00031074 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.57 or 0.00390511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 244,852,912 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

