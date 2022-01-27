Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) to report sales of $184.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $185.00 million and the lowest is $183.10 million. Avalara reported sales of $144.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year sales of $688.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $846.51 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avalara.

Get Avalara alerts:

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. Avalara’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVLR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $99.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.09. Avalara has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.